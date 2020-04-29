Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,063 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Everbridge worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 165,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.51. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $703,586.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,874 shares of company stock worth $8,576,447 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

