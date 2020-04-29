Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd alerts:

MMD stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.