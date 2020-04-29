Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

