Raymond James & Associates Has $10.56 Million Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Twilio were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

