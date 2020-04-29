Raymond James & Associates Has $11.10 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

