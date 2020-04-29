Raymond James & Associates Has $11.36 Million Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

