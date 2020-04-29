Raymond James & Associates Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

