Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Varian Medical Systems worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after buying an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after buying an additional 716,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $107,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

