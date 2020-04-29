Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.82.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.