Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.58.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

