Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,587 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Cna Financial worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $20,189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cna Financial stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Cna Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

