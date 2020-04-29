Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,313 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Tiffany & Co. worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

