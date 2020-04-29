Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Waters were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average is $212.93. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

