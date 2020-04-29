Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.90% of Extended Stay America worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAY. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after buying an additional 92,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,209,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,150,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

STAY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $18.43.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

