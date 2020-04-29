Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,707 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.06% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,508,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1,416.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 288,909 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 69,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

