Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,348 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 260,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

