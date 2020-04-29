Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHF opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

