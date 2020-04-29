Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after buying an additional 988,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $62,362,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

