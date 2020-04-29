Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $362.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

