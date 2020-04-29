Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

