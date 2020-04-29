Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $226,577,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

NYSE:VTR opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.