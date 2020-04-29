Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,178,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $12,495,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 390,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,913,000 after acquiring an additional 371,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,222,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.12. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

