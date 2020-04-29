Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

IVOO stock opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $142.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62.

