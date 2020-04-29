Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000.

RWL opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $59.87.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

