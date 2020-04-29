Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,126 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

