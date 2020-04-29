Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

