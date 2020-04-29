Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.65% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.82. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.24 and a fifty-two week high of $194.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

