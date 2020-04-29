Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 263.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Western Union by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

The Western Union stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

