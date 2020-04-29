Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

