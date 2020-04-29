Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 87,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

