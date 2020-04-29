Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74.

