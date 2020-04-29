Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,911 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $79.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.