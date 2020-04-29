Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,307 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 185.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $356.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $387.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.23 and its 200 day moving average is $302.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

