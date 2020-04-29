Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,950 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UN. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

