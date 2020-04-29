Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7515 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

