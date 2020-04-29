Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

CAG opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.