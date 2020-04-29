Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 150,911 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.