Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,499 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $6,080,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $168.63. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BOCOM International cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

