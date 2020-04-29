Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 231,103 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

