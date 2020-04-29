Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in J M Smucker by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 129,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $4,736,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

