Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

