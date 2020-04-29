Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

ITM opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

