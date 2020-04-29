Re/Max (RMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Re/Max to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Re/Max has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. On average, analysts expect Re/Max to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Re/Max stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $438.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Re/Max news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens raised shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

