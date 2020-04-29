Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $1,688,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

