Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,919,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,167,000 after purchasing an additional 266,867 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

