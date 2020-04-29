Research Analysts Set Expectations for PRA Health Sciences Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56.

PRAH has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

