Reviewing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) & University Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNIB)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and University Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 1.89 $58.54 million $2.25 11.92 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of University Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 11.40% 6.28% 0.78% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triumph Bancorp and University Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online cash management, and online banking and bill pay services; online reorder checks; wire transfer; courier; and insurance products, as well as ATM services. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

