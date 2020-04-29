Reviewing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NYSE:KBLM)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% 1.18% KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A -1.83% -0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vivint Smart Home and KBL MERGER CORP/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and KBL MERGER CORP/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 78.57 KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats KBL MERGER CORP/SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

KBL MERGER CORP/SH Company Profile

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

