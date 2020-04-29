RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Up 104.7% in April

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.75. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $30,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,992.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald T. Garland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $139,358.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in RF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

