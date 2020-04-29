Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,195.33 ($55.19).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,767.50 ($49.56) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,592.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,071.09.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 32,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,689 ($48.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,570,518.23). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

